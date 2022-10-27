AGARTALA: The BJP in Tripura has refuted the allegations made by the opposition parties in the state that the son of state cabinet minister Bhagaban Das being involved in the Unakoti gang rape case.

Tripura minister and senior BJP leader from the state Sushanta Chowdhury said that the allegations that the son of state cabinet minister Bhagaban Das being involved in the Unakoti gang rape case are baseless and a creation of the opposition parties in the state.

“Tripura police has not arrested the son of minister Bhagaban Das because he was not involved in the rape case,” said Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Terming the allegations as ‘fabricated’, the Tripura minister said: “The Congress and the CPI-M are running a campaign to malign the image of minister Bhagaban Das and that of the government and the BJP.”

“The son of minister Bhagaban Das was not, in fact, in the state since October 10,” said Chowdhury.

He added: “The FIR doesn’t have the name of Das’s son and he was not present in Kumarghat.”

Notably, the Congress and the CPI-M in Tripura have been demanding arrest of the son of BJP minister Bhagaban Das over the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Unakoti district.

The alleged incident took place on October 19 at Kamarghar area in Unakoti district of Tripura.