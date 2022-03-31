AGARTALA: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued its winning streak in Tripura.

Tripura BJP president Manik Saha has been elected as the new MP from the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

Saha bagged 40 out of 55 total votes cast compared to his rival candidate’s 15 votes.

In the 60 members Tripura assembly, 55 elected representatives turned up to exercise their voting rights.

All 33 BJP MLAs cast vote to the BJP candidate Manik Saha.

Seven IPFT MLAs also supported the BJP candidate for Tripura Rajya Sabha seat.

Tripura BJP MLA Sudhanshu Das said, “All the MLAs voted for our candidate.”

The polling started at 9 am in the morning.

MLAs from BJP and CPI-M went to the polling stations set up at Tripura Legislative Assembly and exercised their voting rights.

CPI-M MLAs were also present in full strength.

The counting of votes began at around 5:30 pm and the results were declared as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Saha will succeed Jharna Das Baidya who represented Tripura in the upper house for two consecutive terms.