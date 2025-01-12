Tripura BJP President criticizes left front, praises youth leadership

Agartala: Tripura BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya criticized the former Left Front government for promoting socialism and capitalism among the youth while allegedly suppressing the people during its rule.

Speaking at an event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan on Sunday, Bhattacharya praised the BJP for its focus on empowering the youth in leadership and governance.

Bhattacharya highlighted the contrast between the ideologies promoted by the Left Front and the BJP’s vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, “During our school days, the CPIM pushed ideologies like socialism and capitalism.

We reject these ideologies. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the youth are embracing nationalism, and he is an icon for young people.”

He further emphasized the BJP’s efforts to involve the youth at every level of governance, noting that most newly appointed Mandal Presidents are under 45 years old. Bhattacharya expressed that since the BJP came to power, there has been a shift in both the state and national mindset toward a more youth-focused and nationalist agenda.

Bhattacharya also accused the CPIM of neglecting development and suppressing the people, contrasting it with the BJP’s focus on youth empowerment and societal progress.