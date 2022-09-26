Agartala: Instead of looking for new partners, Tripura BJP seems to be more focused to go alone for the ensuing elections.

BJP National General Secretary organization BL Santosh has already made it clear that the political forces that are dealing heavy damages to BJP’s organization should not be deemed as potential allies for the forthcoming elections, a senior party source told this reporter requesting anonymity.

The source said, “A number of senior party leaders in the two-day Chintan Baithak held at a government-owned resort in Agartala city sought clarification from the state functionaries on the party’s stand regarding TIPRA motha, the party in power of the TTAADC. The issue was raised a day after sitting BJP MLA Burma Mohan Tripura deserted the saffron fold to join royal scion Pradyot Manikya led TIPRA motha.”

The issue, he said, drew an “angry response” from the BJP National General Secretary (organization) and he had directed all the party leaders to avoid political friendship with forces which may yield counter-productive results. In a direct reference to TIPRA, Santosh told party senior functionaries that the BJP is not looking for new allies in the state.

“Instead of looking for new allies, the party must shift its focus to strengthening its own base”, said the leader.

He took strong exceptions to the series of defections that the saffron party had been facing and urged the party to be self-reliant in state politics.

On being asked what could be the impact of Burba Mohan’s defection, the source said, “The forces active to weaken the BJP are sitting to score brownie points.

Burba Mohan Tripura after getting elected to the state assembly did not make any visible effort for the people of Karbook. He was even nominated as the BAC Chairman but he could not live up to the expectations of people in both charges. From the party level, he has been advised to take rest already”.

He said, “We know that he was in touch with TIPRA and Congress. On a number of occasions, senior party leaders tried to reach out but there was no response from his side. We don’t feel his desertion would leave any impact on the party”.