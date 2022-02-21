The infighting and crisis within the BJP in Tripura seem to be far from over.

Several Tripura BJP MLAs, including state minister Ram Prasad Paul, ‘boycotted’ the meeting convened by chief minister Biplab Deb.

The MLAs and minister Ram Prasad Paul refrained from attending the meeting, indicating all is not well withing the Tripura BJP.

Notably, Ram Prasad Paul is in the group of 15 Tripura BJP leaders, who have demanded resignation of state BJP president Manik Saha.

With the 2023 Tripura assembly elections just a year away, chief minister Biplab Deb, reviewed BJP’s standing at the ground zero level.

He interacted with the MLAs of the BJP and party functionaries at his official residence in Agartala.

There has reportedly been demand within the BJP in Tripura for removal of Biplab Deb as the chief minister.

On the other hand, a group of Tripura BJP leaders wrote to state party president Manik Saha with a “humble request” seeking his resignation from the post.

The displeasure of the Tripura BJP leaders over the leaderships of CM Biplab Deb and state party chief Manik Saha comes at a time when former minister Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha recently quit the saffron party and joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the TMC in Tripura are expected to cash in on the fresh dissidence within the BJP ranks by roping in more saffron party leaders.