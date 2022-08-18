AGARTALA: In what can be termed as a big jolt to the ruling BJP in Tripura, a senior party leader has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

This development comes ahead of the village committee elections in autonomous district council (ADC) and Tripura assembly election.

Senior BJP leader from Unokoti district Ranabir Bhattacharjee submitted his resignation to Tripura BJP chief and CM Manik Saha.

While tendering his resignation, Bhattacharjee raised allegation of factional feud and power battle among the BJP leaders.

He was recently elected as the mandal president of Kailashahar.

In his resignation letter, Bhattacharjee expresses his inability to continue his duty, as the organisation (BJP) is “running with vested interest”.

Bhattacharjee, alleged that due to highhandedness of some BJP leaders close to Tripura labour minister Bhagavan Das, who hails from Unokoti district, for him it has become difficult to manage the organisation.

“Soon after taking the charge of Mandal president, I tried to reshape the organization by removing all corrupt people who have been otherwise proven to be detrimental to BJP. But the move triggered several disagreements with a section of party leaders who are close to the minister,” Bhattacharjee alleged.

“The issues related to corruption, involvement in crimes and non-BJP activities of some state level leaders and ministers were reported to party national president, Prime Minister and Home Minister several times but no action so far,” he stated.