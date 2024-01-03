AGARTALA: The Tripura unit of the BJP is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday (January 03), Tripura BJP held a meeting, bringing together party leaders and workers to deliberate on strategies outlined by the party’s central committee.

With two Lok Sabha constituencies, namely East Tripura and West Tripura, the meeting at Sahid Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala was presided over by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and Ravindra Raju, general secretary (organization – Tripura and Assam).

Discussing the significance of the meeting, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya emphasized its primary focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We convened a meeting with an emphasis on the impending Lok Sabha election. During this gathering, we outlined post-election strategies and provided guidance to our workers and leaders. In-depth discussions were also conducted on our election strategies,” the Tripura BJP president said.

He went on to mention that the meeting involved instructing party leaders and workers on how to contribute to the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

“We will convey the decisions made by the Central BJP team and concentrate on fortifying the organization to ensure Narendra Modi secures another term as Prime Minister, symbolized by the gift of two lotuses in the election,” he informed the reporters.

Former Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma highlighted, “As the elections draw near, leaders and workers are engaging in discussions. Various topics, including the Ram Mandir, election-related issues, and organizational matters, were deliberated upon. Our party follows a democratic process, where decisions are reached through discussions involving all leaders and workers. We hold utmost respect for both leaders and workers in our decision-making process.”