AGARTALA: Tripura Leader of the opposition and Politburo member Manik Sarkar on Sunday hit out at the state BJP led state government and accused it of destroying the tea gardens of the state.

“When Left was in power several schemes were launched to make sure that workers of tea garden get basic facilities like education, access to health, ration and of course their wages in time. What is the picture today? Everything has been destroyed and now the tea garden workers are devoid of good ration to feed themselves. The only option left before us is to resist the fascist attacks being launched on the rights of tea garden workers”, said the CPIM leader while addressing a conference od tea garden workers union at Agartala.

Describing the BJP an anti-poor political platform, Sarkar said, “The way BJP is trying to rule the state, if you are poor you have no other option but to die. Several attempts had been made in the past and decietful promises are still being made to woo the votes of tea garden workers. But, they (BJP) should understand, the tea garden workers have been voting for the CPIM for years now.”

According to Sarkar, the only way left to ensure the BJP’s ouster from state and Centre is to launch massive agitation and expose its hidden agenda before the public.

“BJP and its ideological parent RSS have no beleive in the democracy. After BJP came to power, it started to attack the fundamental rights. The freedom of expression is being curtailed, the right to cast vote is being trampled and opposition workers are under attack. The promises they had made before the polls also turned out to be false”, said Sarkar.