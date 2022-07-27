AGARTALA: Over the last few days, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has once again become the talk of the town.

This time, not for any controversial statement, but for a rumour that has been spreading like wildfire in political circles in Tripura claiming his potential suspension from the BJP.

Deb had to step down from the post of chief minister of Tripura due to reasons best known to the BJP’s central leadership.

Political observers, people in the BJP and Deb’s loyalists in the party are still scratching their heads to understand what prompted the central leadership to trigger such a shock treatment to Tripura BJP when the dissidents were almost neutralized through plum posts and internal engineering.

However, it was quite clear that the rumour of Biplab Deb being suspended from the party caught weight because of the recent change of guard.

Also read: Tripura: Infiltration of armed NLFT ultras sends police department into ‘tizzy’

On his arrival from Delhi, after meeting a host of senior party leaders and ministers individually, the former Tripura chief minister had to confront the media eagerly waiting for his response on Tuesday.

But, the media persons were greeted with a cryptic reply only.

He said, “People of Tripura and the BJP party will respond to this question.”

On being asked whether there is an organized conspiracy against him, Deb said, “Days of those who believe in conspiracy are over.”

Later, in the evening, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath rubbished the rumours and termed them baseless.

Union minister Pratima Bhaumik said, “These are views not news.”