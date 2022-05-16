AGARTALA: Unlike Biplab Kumar Deb, new Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has constituted his cabinet, filling up all the 12 posts at one go.

In a major change, tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia was dropped from cabinet.

Jamatia, a senior leader of ally IPFT, is likely to be expelled from his party, which led to his retrenchment from the Tripura council of ministers.

The oath taking ceremony of the new council of ministers took place at Raj Bhavan in Agartala in presence of senior party leaders, MLAs, elected representatives and higher officials of all the departments.

Tripura governor Satyadev Narayan Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new cabinet members.

Meanwhile, among new faces Ram Pada Jamatia has received a place in Manik Saha cabinet while Prem Kumar Reang replaced Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

Noteworthy, as BJP came to power in 2018 and first cabinet was formed under the leadership of Biplab Deb, only nine ministers took oath instead of 12.

Later, Sudip Roy Barman was dropped and the total strength reduced to eight.

But, in 2021, Deb expanded his cabinet, inducting three new members leaving one place vacant.

New Tripura cabinet

Manik Saha (CM)

Jishnu Dev varma (Deputy CM)

NC Debbarma (IPFT)

Ratan Lal Nath (BJP)

Pranajit Singha Roy (BJP)

Manoj Kanti Deb (BJP)

Santana Chakma (BJP)

Ram Prasad Paul (BJP)

Bhagaban Ch Das (BJP)

Sushanta Chowdhury (BJP)

Rampada Jamatia (BJP)

Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT)