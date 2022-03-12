AGARTALA: Tripura Police have issued strict orders banning the playing of loudspeakers in the state at night.

The use of loudspeakers has been banned after 10 pm in the night and the people had been asked to strictly adhere to the new guidelines.

A statement from the office of DGP, said that several complaints of loudspeaker nuisance are reported with the police and areas like schools, colleges, hospitals and courts have been flagged as “Silence Zones”.

The use of loudspeakers within the 100-meter radius of these zones has been strictly prohibited.

“No loudspeaker or any sound-producing instrument or a musical instrument or a sound amplifier shall be used at night time from 10 PM to 6 AM except within an Auditorium, Conference Rooms, Community Hall, Banquet Hall or during public emergency”, the statement added.

Under no circumstances, loudspeakers or other sound-making instruments be permitted in the “silence zone” within a radius of 100 meters from any School, College, Governmental Hospital or Court, it added.

People at large are requested to follow the above-mentioned instructions. Any violation of the above guideline will lead to legal action.

People are also requested to report any violation to helpline 112, the press release concludes.