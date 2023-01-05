AGARTALA: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, arrived in Agartala – the capital of Tripura – on a one-day visit.

The union home minister was accorded a warm welcome by chief minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha and other top BJP functionaries upon his arrival in Agartala.

During his tour, Amit Shah will kick off BJP’s poll campaigning in Tripura for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Amit Shah will flag off Rath Yatras on Thursday, which will mark the beginning of the poll campaign of the BJP for the assembly elections in Tripura.

Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off two Rath Yatras as part of BJP’s poll campaign on Thursday.

While, one rath yatra will start from Dharmanagar in North district, the other will begin at Sabroom in South district of Tripura.

Amit Shah will also address a massive gathering at Dharmanagar in Tripura.