Tripura: Arshiya Das becomes Northeast's first female FIDE Master

Agartala: Arshiya Das, a young chess prodigy from Tripura, has achieved the prestigious FIDE Master title, making history as the first female chess player from the Northeast to do so.

Arshiya is also the second chess player from Tripura to earn this honor, following her mentor Prasenjit Datta.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Class VIII student of Holy Cross School earned this title after an outstanding performance in a tournament held in France last month, which boosted her rating. Currently, her FIDE rating stands at 2116, and it is expected to increase by 54 points in the near future.

To secure the International Master (IM) title, Arshiya needs to raise her rating by another 30 points and achieve three IM norms. Given her rapid progress, she is on track to reach this milestone within a year. However, she will need to compete in Grandmaster-level tournaments to make it happen.

Arshiya has been selected to attend a special training camp in Chennai starting on March 26, where Grandmasters from various countries will mentor India’s top chess players. She also plans to compete in the Asian Continental Championship in the Arab region and a Grandmaster tournament in Sharjah, where she hopes to earn the required rating points.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With her impressive achievements and bright future ahead, Arshiya is poised to make a mark in the world of chess.