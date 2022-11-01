Agartala: At least eight people including six Congress workers were injured in a clash with BJP supporters in Agartala on Tuesday.

Sources said a group of BJP supporters attacked Congress workers when they were distributing food items to poor and homeless people on the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.

At least 10 to 15 bike-borne BJP supporters attacked the Congressmen with sharp weapons while distributing food items on street at GB Bazar area in Agartala, said a Congress party worker.

The injured congress workers are Debashish Saha, Sunirmal Chakraborty, Biplab Ghosh, Sanjeev Dev, Lipika Ruddhapal, Rupa Roy Das, Pratima Mallik and Priyanka Dey.

Debashish Saha, the president of Agartala Youth Congress, was left bleeding after BJP supporters stabbed him with a knife.

They also damaged the food items brought by Congress workers for distribution among the needy people.

The BJP miscreants abused the women workers with obscene language and hit them with sticks and threw them on the street.

They also vandalized the cars, bikes, and music systems belonging to Congress workers.

The BJP supporters also subsequently vandalized the Congress office at Indranagar.

Agartala Block Congress president Manik Chakraborty was seriously injured in the BJP supporters’ attack.

Following the incident, local people staged a road blockade in the Indra Nagar area demanding action against the BJP supporters involved in the incident.

They alleged that the police did not take any steps to prevent the BJP supporters who attacked the Congress office and workers.

Tripura Youth Congress president Rakhu Das, who was present at the scene, alleged that BJP supporters led by Agartala Mandal Yuba Morcha president Arindam Chakraborty carried out the attack.