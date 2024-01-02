AGARTALA: As many as 744 infiltrators were nabbed by the security forces along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura in 2023.

Among the apprehended infiltrators, 112 are Rohingya immigrants and 337 are Bangladeshi nationals.

They were arrested by the border security force (BSF) while they were trying to illegally enter India from Bangladesh through Tripura.

This is highest number of infiltrators being nabbed by BSF in the last three years in Tripura.

Furthermore, the BSF also seized contraband items such as banned cough syrup, cannabis, Yaba tablets and brown sugar worth Rs 41.82 crore.

Besides, 4 kg of gold was also seized.

Notably, the Northeast state of Tripura shares a 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh.