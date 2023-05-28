AGARTALA: At least 30 school teachers in Tripura have been served with notices for giving private tuitions to students.

The notices were issued by the Tripura education department to 30 school teachers in South Tripura district.

The notices were given to the school teachers for alleged violation of government instructions by imparting private tuitions.

Notably, the Tripura education department constituted three committees that served the teachers with notices.

Also read: Bid to control ‘rising crime graph’, Tripura to upgrade 11 police outposts to police station

These three committees would now decide on the next course of action to be taken against the teachers.

It may be mentioned here that the Tripura education department received complaints against 60 school teachers for imparting private tuitions.

The highest number of complaints have been received from the Belonia sub-division, followed by Santirbazar and Sabroom sub-divisions.