Guwahati: The Tripura government has decided to upgrade a total of 11 police outposts of the state, to full-fledged police stations to maintain law and order more effectively.

The proposed 11 outposts, which are being upgraded as full-fledged police stations, include, Bagma, Chelagung, Manpathar, Baijalbari, Taibandal, Khairpur, Bagbasa, Champaknagar, Collegetilla, GB and Ramnagar.

Tripura Assistant Inspector General, Law & Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury on Saturday said, “A notification from the state home department has informed that these 11 police outposts from now onwards will function as police stations which will enhance the overall policing system in the state.”

Tripura now has a total of 99 police stations in the state with the addition of the 11 new ones.

The 11 new police stations will initially start working with the existing manpower and other resources.

Additional facilities will be extended later with areas of some of the police stations being reorganized as part of the revamping plan.