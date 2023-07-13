AGARTALA: At least 235 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were held in Tripura since 2021.

This was stated by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

Saha stated this while speaking at the Tripura legislative assembly while responding to a reference period notice brought by MLA Ranjit Debbarma.

Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha said that the security of the state will be boosted by further strengthening the measures implemented by the state government to prevent illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

He claimed that the border security force (BSF) and the Tripura police are working in coordination to prevent illegal infiltrations from Bangladesh.

He said that a total of 18 battalions of the BSF are deployed along the international border areas in Tripura to stop illegal infiltrations.

The Tripura chief minister said that several cases in connection with illegal migration from Bangladesh were registered under the Indian Passport Act from January 1, 2021 to July 10, 2023.

Illegal Bangladeshis and many Rohingyas have been arrested, the Tripura chief minister said.

In 2021, four cases were registered, 41 PR (Prosecution Reports) were registered and 52 persons arrested.

In 2022 another four cases were registered while 61 Prosecution Reports were registered and 123 persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, till July 10 of 2023 as many as 27 cases were registered while another 120 prosecution reports were registered and 60 persons arrested.