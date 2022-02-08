AGARTALA: Tripura government has accomplished the task of 100 percent Aadhaar linkage with ration cards in the state.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb was informed about the development while he was chairing a review meeting of the food department at the civil secretariat.

A government statement stated that secretary to the Tripura department of food, public resources and consumer affairs – Sharadindu Chowdhury said that there are altogether 1884 fair price shops in the state.

Of these, 466 are in urban and rest of the others in rural areas.

“In order to ensure that ration goods reach deserving people, biometric authentication has been introduced in all the ration shop. And due to synchronization of the Aadhaar data, people of Tripura are now able to lift ration from any part of the country through the newly given ration card,” the secretary said in the meeting.

He later clarified that all the procedures beginning from stock management to delivery of goods are monitored online to keep the flow of rations transparent.

During the meeting CM Biplab Deb said, “Under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Yojana, the LPG customers in the state will receive gas cylinders at their door steps. The home delivery of services shall start soon and the department should take efforts”.

“The Central government is paying 28 percent as the transportation cost and thus if any gas agency refuses to deliver gas cylinders at the homes of the beneficiaries strict action is needed to be taken”, the chief minister told officials.