New Delhi: A six-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Thursday called on Election Commission and submitted a memorandum in connection with the recent incidents of violence in Tripura.

The state is set to vote in bypolls to four assembly seats — Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar — on June 23.

The Trinamool Congress, which is trying to make inroads in Tripura, is contesting all the four seats and its candidates have started campaigning.

The six-MP TMC delegation which comprised Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

The TMC alleged that some goons attacked the party members assembled for a meeting on June 15 at the behest of BJP candidate from the Surma Assembly constituency Swapna Das (Paul) and other BJP leaders.

“We had a long meeting with Chief Election Commissioner. We complained to him about incidents of Tripura last night when about 70 families who had joined TMC in Surma assembly constituency were attacked by BJP goons. Five were seriously injured”, said TMC MP Saugata Roy after the meeting.

He said that they were ensured that all booths will be under CCTV & webcast. Six companies of central forces will be given for each assembly constituency, the Trinamool MP said.