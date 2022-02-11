AGARTALA: All India Trinamool Congress’s Tripura committee chief Subal Bhowmik on Friday said that any revival sign of the Congress will indirectly prove advantageous for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhowmik also flayed the grand old party by branding it as a party of ‘tall claims’.

“We have all been in Congress for decades. We are well aware of the political gimmicks and hollow statements that Congress makes. It is a party of tall claims only. For many years they have been saying that lakhs of people will support them, they would change the government but at the end of the day, their claims do not turn into reality here in Tripura”, said Bhowmik.

On being asked whether Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha’s switch to Congress would affect Trinamool’s prospects, he said, “Trinamool Congress is the only alternative to the BJP here in the state.

Trinamool has made its space in the hearts of the Tripura people. And, any attempt of Congress’s revival is going to benefit the BJP indirectly”.

On the party’s state committee announcement, Bhowmik said, “Some paper works are delaying the official announcement. Some senior leaders from Kolkata will land here to announce the newly constituted committee within the next ten to twelve days. Even All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee can arrive here in the state this month”.

Sources said, a large section of Trinamool supporters actually belonged to the dissident camp of the BJP.

A sizable number of Sudip followers have been found holding Trinamool’s flag during the AMC elections and now there is a sense of insecurity looming large over the TMC fate in Tripura.