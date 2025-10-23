Agartala: Senior Opposition leaders in Tripura on Thursday alleged that the Tipra Motha orchestrated the civil society-sponsored strike in the state from behind the scenes, despite being part of the ruling coalition.

They claimed that the bandh was politically motivated and aimed at misleading the public while causing widespread inconvenience.

Congress Working Committee member and MLA Sudip Roy Barman said a section of Tipra Motha leadership is using the garb of civil society organisations to prove their strength through this strike.

“Tipra Motha party had signed a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the state government in March 2023 and joined the BJP-led coalition government. Now does it make any sense to protest against a government of which it was now a constituent,” he said.

He asserted that the responsibility of implementing the accord lies with the Union Home Ministry, and if there is any delay, the Centre is accountable.

Barman alleged that Tipra Motha was enjoying the privileges of power while simultaneously sponsoring blockades and strikes that disrupted public life.

He described the agitation as an attempt to fool the people of the state again by raising no new issues and indulging in deceit. He also alleged that in some locations, workers of the BJP and Tipra Motha were picketing together during the strike.

CPI-M Politburo member and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury compared the relations between the BJP and Tipra Motha to a married couple who quarrel but continue to live together.

He said the ruling parties ignored the real problems facing the state, such as rising unemployment, economic stagnation, and deteriorating law and order.

Chaudhury said five years had passed since the present council assumed office in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, but no significant development had taken place.

He said, “The strike seriously inconvenienced the public as even doctors could not attend duty, and the police remained mute spectators. Halting train services and causing a passenger train to stop midway in a forested area is unacceptable.”

He alleged that out of 12 ministers, 10, including the Chief Minister, were absent from the state secretariat on the day of the strike, which indicated their tacit support for the bandh.

A group of tribal civil society organisations called the strike, disrupting vehicular movement on highways and partially suspending train services, which affected normal life in parts of Tripura.

The state administration said necessary security arrangements were in place.