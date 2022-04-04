AGARTALA: Tripura Police have arrested three youth for their suspected links with Bangladesh terrorist outfit—Jamaat Ul Mujahidein Bangaldesh (JMB) in Sepahijala district.

Acting on a tip-off received from central intelligence agencies, a team of Tripura Police launched an operation on Saturday night at Khadyokhola village under Bishalgarh police station.

During the operation, three youths identified as Imran Hossain (24), Abul Kashem (32) and Hameed Ali (34) were arrested.

All the arrested persons were later produced before Sepahijala district court, which sent them to judicial custody till April 7, sources in the police department said.

The police sources further said, two active JMB terrorists were arrested in Bhopal last month.

During their interrogation, Imran’s name was disclosed before the central intelligence agency.

Subsequently, late on Saturday night, Imran was detained for interrogation and during questioning, he revealed Hameed and Abul’s names.

A team of central intelligence also joined the interrogation, sources added.