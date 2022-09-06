AGARTALA: Tensions prevailed at Nalchar market in Tripura’s Sepahijala district after a scuffle broke out between workers of CPI (M) and the ruling BJP on Monday.

The CPI (M) leaders alleged that BJP-backed miscreants hurled abuses and pelted stones at the left party workers when the rally was crossing the party office located in Nalchar market area.

Locals said, after a gap of 54 months the CPI (M) tried to showcase its strength by organizing a big rally.

Two rallies from different locations joined together in the main market. But the police administration prevented the rally from moving ahead citing law and order issues.

When the CPI (M) activists were busy in an altercation with the police, miscreants, allegedly supporters of the BJP, launched attacks on left party workers.

The situation turned ugly after both groups started pelting stones at each other.

The cops failed to hold control of the situation as CPI (M) and BJP workers went on a rampage in the market areas.

Later, the situation calmed down with the intervention of police as workers of both parties were dispersed from the area.

Secretary Sonamura CPI (M) division Ratan Saha came down heavily on the BJP and accused the ruling party of running a fascist rule.

Former minister and sitting CPI (M) MLA Sahid Chowdhury said, “Several CPIM party workers were injured in the attacks. Three of them have been shifted to Melaghar hospital for treatment. An FIR is being lodged by the party’s local unit at Nalchar police station”.