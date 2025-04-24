TBJEE 2025: Over 5,000 students appear, check results date

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) successfully conducted its joint entrance exam on Wednesday, with over five thousand candidates participating, according to TBJEE Chairman Subhadeep Paul.

The examination took place across 15 centers throughout the state.

Physics and Chemistry papers were held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by the Biology paper from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM.

The Mathematics exam was conducted from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM. Dr. Paul confirmed that the exams were conducted smoothly and without incident.

In terms of participation, 644 candidates opted for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) group, 3,085 appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group, and 1,604 students applied for both groups.

For comparison, around 6,000 students had registered for the joint entrance examinations last year across all subjects.

Regarding the results, Dr. Paul mentioned that the evaluation and result processing will commence shortly after the completion of the exams.