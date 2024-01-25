AGARTALA: On the occasion of Republic Day 2024, seven police personnel from the Northeast state of Tripura are set to receive President’s Medal.

As per an official directive from the union home ministry, six individuals will be presented with the Medal for Meritorious Service, while one officer of the Tripura police will be bestowed with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service include deputy superintendent of police, Traffic – Dipak Kumar Sarkar; Inspector of Police – Rana Chatterjee; Sub-Inspector – Pintu Majumder; Subedar – Kowstav Bhattacharjee; Naib Subedar – Abdul Sahid; and Havildar – Binada Jamatia.

Debabrata Paul, currently serving as Inspector in the Tripura Police, will be honoured with the prestigious President’s Medal for distinguished service.

This recognition highlights their exceptional contributions and dedication to maintaining law and order.