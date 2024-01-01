AGARTALA: “Mann ki Baat” – the weekly radio show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more popular among people of the country than Mahabharat and Ramayan – the mega TV serials of the 1980s.

This was claimed by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday (December 31).

The Tripura chief minister made this statement after listening to the 108th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” at Town Bardowali along with BJP leaders and workers.

“We used to see our mothers and sisters rushing towards TV screens to watch episodes of Mahabharat and Ramayan soaps on Doordarshan every Sunday. Nowadays, we see our mothers and sisters rushing to listen to PM’s Mann Ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month. This programme is more popular than the soaps of the 1980s,” he said.

“In the 1980s too, people criticised women rushing to watch TV soaps and even now many criticise those who listen to Mann Ki Baat. But it makes no difference as people know what is what,” he added.