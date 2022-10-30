AGARTALA: Over 4000 families belonging to the displaced Bru community have been resettled in Tripura.

At leadt 4100 Bru families, who were living in relief camps at Kanchanpur and Panisagar in Tripura, have been rehabilitated in new locations.

According to the 2020 tripartite settlement agreement, as many as 37,136 Brus are eligible to get resettled in Tripura.

6959 Bru families were displaced from Mizoram following ethnic clashes in the state.

These displaced Bru refugees, according to the pact, are to be resettled in 12 locations in Tripura.

“4102 families have already been resettled. Efforts are underway to rehabilitate all the Bru families in Tripura,” principal secretary of Tripura – Puneet Agarwal said.

The Bru resettlement process is likely to get completed by February 2023, the official added.

The resettled Brus will also get enlisted in electoral rolls of Tripura.

According to the Tripura state election commission (SEC), names of 5009 Bru voters have already been registered in the electoral rolls of the state.