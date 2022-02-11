A sensational case of moral policing has come to fore in Tripura.

In a horrific incident, a group of villagers thrashed a man and a woman for allegedly being “in an illicit relationship”.

The couple were beaten up after being tied to a tree.

The incident has been reported from Paulpara village in Golaghati area in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

The villagers suspected that the couple were in an “illicit relationship” and took law to their own hands, beating them black and blue.

A video of the incident which went viral showed the man repeatedly claiming that he is a distant relative of the woman.

The police, after being informed about the incident, rushed to the spot and rescued the couple.

“We came to know about incident and a case has been registered. Investigation is underway,” said IGP (Law and Order) – Arindam Nath.

Meanwhile, chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women – Barnali Goswami, termed the incident as ‘barbaric’.

“We want stringent punishment for those who were involved in the crime. We will send a team to enquire about the incident,” she said.