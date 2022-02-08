AGARTALA: The Tripura High Court on Tuesday dismissed five writ appeals filed by the government of Tripura challenging eligibility of married daughters in qualifying for job under die in harness case.

An HC bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopdhyay upheld the judgment passed by former Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and ruled that married daughters who are economically dependent on the deceased parent could be considered as an eligible candidate under the die in harness scheme.

“The High Court has disposed of five writ appeals filed by the government of Tripura challenging the previous order. The state government in its petition said that married daughters should not be considered as an eligible candidate for the die in harness case. However, the Court did not fall for the arguments of the government and upheld the judgment of the former Chief Justice,” advocate Purushottam Roy Barman said.

He said the judgment stands significant as it does not give financial relief to married women by empowering them economically but it also rejects the discrimination being meted out against the married daughters on the basis of their gender.

“The Court has set certain parameters to qualify for the eligibility. The married daughters must be financially dependent on the deceased parent. And, only then could she qualify for the eligibility yardstick. Earlier, in die in harness scheme, married daughters did not get any relief. From now on, in all the departments, married daughters are going to get benefits”, said Roy Barman.

Mrinal Banik from Agartala