AGARTALA: Justice TA Goud was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Tripura high court on Wednesday (November 9).

Justice Todupunuri Amarnath Goud will take over charge as acting chief justice of Tripura high court as incumbent chief justice Indrajit Mahanty will demit office on Thursday (November 10).

Justice Goud will officially take over charge as acting chief justice of Tripura high court on November 11.

The development was confirmed by the department of justice in the law ministry in a notification.

“Justice TA Goud is appointed as the acting chief justice of Tripura high court with effect from 11.11.2022. I extend my best wishes to him,” said union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

Justice Indrajit Mahanty was transferred as the chief justice of the Tripura high court in October 2021.

Justice T Amarnath Goud was born on March 1, 1965 at Secunderabad to T Krishna and Savitri.

He enrolled as an advocate on September 22, 1990 in the bar council of Andhra Pradesh.

He was elevated as judge of high court of judicature at Hyderabad for the state of Telangana and the state of Andhra Pradesh on September 21, 2017.

Justice Goud was then transferred as judge of Tripura high court at Agartala and assumed charge of office on October 28, 2021.