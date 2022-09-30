AGARTALA: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand high court has been transferred to the Tripura high court.

The order of transfer of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand high court to Tripura high court was approved by the Supreme Court collegium.

In his place, Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been appointed as judge of the Jharkhand high court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been transferred from Uttarakhand to Jharkhand.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed at the Jharkhand High Court about 11 years ago. During his tenure at the Jharkhand high court, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh heard several important cases and passed crucial orders.