Guwahati: The ICFAI University Tripura has been awarded with the prestigious “Excellence in University Education” in Times Business Award 2025, North East by Times of India.

The award ceremony took place at the Taj Vivanta Hotel in Guwahati, where renowned actor Sharman Joshi presented the honor on 24th January, 2025.

Times Business Awards North East is celebrated for the Excellence in the various fields and the brightest in the industry for their entrepreneurial and business success.

Prof.(Dr.) Biplab Halder, Vice Chancellor of the ICFAI University Tripura received the award on behalf of the University.

These awards recognize awardees for exemplary and ground-breaking performance in their respective business verticals every year.

Prof.(Dr.) Halder received the award given to the ICFAI University Tripura as a benchmark for excellence in University Education under the premium flagship by the Times of India.

This recognition is particularly very much significant for the University. The ICFAI University Tripura expressed heartiest thanks and gratitude to the Times of India for considering the award and respect towards the University.