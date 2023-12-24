AGARTALA: Senior Congress leader Girish Chodankar has been appointed as in-charge for the party’s Tripura unit.

Chodankar, who is former Goa Congress president, will also look after the party’s affairs in three other Northeast states of Sikkim, Manipur and Nagaland.

He replaced Dr Ajoy Kumar as the in-charge of Tripura Congress.

Dr Ajoy Kumar has been given the charge of Congress party in Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Congress fought the Tripura assembly elections as an ally of CPI-M-led left front.

The grand old party faced main electoral challenge from regional party TIPRA, which harmed their electoral fortunes to a great extent.