AGARTALA: In a concerted effort to enhance security and eradicate crime and drug-related issues in Tripura, the state government has unveiled plans for the establishment of four new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) camp offices in the state.

Additionally, a site has been earmarked for the setup of the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI).

This was informed by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday (January 17).

Addressing the Police Week Parade at Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium in AD Nagar, Agartala, Dr Saha, who also oversees the home department, commended Tripura police for their dedicated efforts towards creating a safer environment in the state.

Recognizing the pivotal role played by Tripura police, chief minister Dr Manik Saha highlighted the significant reduction in the overall crime rate, attributing it to the force’s relentless day and night efforts.

He expressed the government’s commitment to achieving a 100% saturation point in maintaining law and order.

The Tripura chief minister cited substantial improvements in addressing crimes against women, combating drug-related issues, curbing land-related crimes, and tackling physical atrocities.

He revealed that the number of police stations in Tripura increased from 81 to 101, with four awaiting inauguration.

Furthermore, four out of five Government Railway Police (GRP) stations are set to be inaugurated soon.

The Tripura chief minister applauded the recognition gained by the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) nationally, with two battalions deployed in Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Providing insight into future developments, Dr Saha announced plans for the establishment of four CBI camp offices in North, West, Khowai and Dhalai districts.

He disclosed the identification of ten acres of land in Bodhjung Nagar for the Central Detective Training Institute.

Additionally, an NBCC office in Jackson Gate has been inaugurated to address infrastructure issues faced by Tripura Police.