AGARTALA: Former president of the Tripura unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – Asish Lal Singh – on Wednesday (July 05), joined the BJP.

Besides Asish Lal Singh, nine other prominent politicians from Tripura also joined the ruling BJP.

Notably, Asish Lal Singh is the son of the first chief minister of Tripura Sachindra Lal Singh.

Others to join the BJP in Tripura are: Koheli Das (TMC), Krishankanta Debnath (TMC), Biswanath Ghosh (TMC), Swpandip Chakraborty (TMC), Prasanta Bhattacharya (Congress), Sudharsan Majumder (Congress), Rajib Das (Congress), Asish Deb (Congress) and Surajit Bhattacharya (Left).

These 10 leaders, who are senior and prominent politicians from Tripura, joining the BJP is being seen as a major boost to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in the first half of 2024.

Speaking to the media, Asish Lal Singh said that the TMC “never respected the people of Tripura”.

Singh said that he was “very impressed with the works of CM Manik Saha”.

Speaking to the media, Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury claimed that the Congress party in the state is “nowhere and their real faces have come up in the last assembly election as they formed alliance with CPI-M”.

“There was a time when leaders fought against CPI-M and many leaders, and people have sacrificed themselves to establish Congress but forgetting all such things today the Congress in Tripura has allied with the CPI-M, and people have rejected them. Because of the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people of Tripura have formed the government for the second time. Earlier we saw the many people couldn’t accept the alliance of Congress and CPIM and so we have urged them to support BJP,” he said.