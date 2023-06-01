AGARTALA: Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener is set to arrive in Tripura on Saturday as the seasonal coach for the state’s Cricket Association.

The vice-president of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), Timir Chanda, informed they had advertised for a coach and received applications from several senior Indian players as well as two foreign players, Lance Klusener and Dav Whatmore.

“After discussions, Klusener agreed to take up the coaching role and we had an agreement too, while Whatmore had to withdraw due to family commitments.

“Klusener will be working with all the teams in Tripura for a total of 100 days throughout the upcoming domestic season. “He will work with all the teams, and not restrict himself,” the Tripura cricket body official said.

Chanda expressed pride in having someone of Klusener’s stature as a consultant for Tripura and mentioned that a contract had been signed with him.

Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa from 1996 to 2004, will arrive in Kolkata on Friday and then travel to Agartala the following day.