Agartala: A total of five mentally disturbed Bangladeshi nationals were deported to their country after years of treatment at Modern Psychiatric hospital in Agartala. All the persons entered Indian territory inadvertently due to their mental illness, said officials.

The people who are handed over to their families comprised two male and three female patients.

Assistant Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad said, “We are thankful to the government of India for granting necessary approval. “

“The security forces apprehended them when they entered India by mistake. After their health conditions improved following years of treatment they are now able to recognize their family members”, said the Bangladesh envoy.

He said, as soon as the office of the assistant high commissioner is informed of such patients, verification is done and henceforth they are sent back.

In the past three years 15 such patients had been successfully sent back, he added.

State programme officer for the national mental health mission Dr Udayan Majumder said, “As many as ten to 15 more patients may be sent back soon once the authorities give approval. The process of deportation has been simplified and now we are taking speedy steps to make sure patients like them reunite their families”.

The patients who are sent back on Friday are–Santosh Deb from Chattagram, Bijoy Chunu from Narayanganj, Moina Begum from Manikgonj, Rogina Begum from Patuakhali, Kulsum Begum from Cumilla.