Agartala: Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy on Wednesday said that the department had created a digital database of budding players during the state-wide talent search campaign.

Speaking to the reporters at the civil secretariat, the Minister said, “A total of 34,571 children (below the age of 14 years) had participated in the state-wide talent search campaign of our department”.

The department has conducted competitions in 247 zones which included all rural development blocks and urban local bodies.

The final round of the talent search campaign is coming to an end on March 21. We are organizing the state-level talent search event at Umakanta School,” the Minister said.

He said that during the process, the department has created a digital database of the children who had participated in the events.

The department also has conducted a talent search for three main disciplines-Football, Kho Kho, and Athletics. This database will help us to identify promising players and make sure that they get proper training and guidance”, the minister stated.

The Minister also informed that the authority will organize a Youth Parliament at Tripura State Legislative Assembly on March 23.

The minister further stated that as many as 40 students will participate in the state-level event on March 23. The department will screen the participants through district-level competitions held in four places across the state.

The department has also finalized the jury to select the winners of the state-level competition organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of the state.

Minister said Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Choudhury, MLA Abhisek Debroy, and Speaker BB Sen and senior MLA Rampada Jamatia will form the jury for the selection of the winners.

The department will select three youths from the event for the national youth parliament, the Minister added.