Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday hit out at the CPIM and Congress for their “negative approach” to politics and asserted that the strength of both parties had diminished drastically.

According to him, CPIM and Congress will soon be seen competing with NOTA.

“This is an important day and the people of the North District will remember it. The opposition CPIM said ‘Where is development?’ and I replied—if you can’t see development, go for cataract surgery. Their approach to politics is negative. This is why both the parties are going to vanish from the state politics. The day is not far when their candidates will compete with NOTA in elections. The Congress is also on the same path. They are made for each other,” said Saha.

He was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 45 projects in North Tripura district.

“Earlier we had only one national highway and now six more highways are under construction. The then CPIM government had deprived the state, but after BJP came, people have seen what development is. We believe in work, not in dialogue. The indigenous people have understood how PM Modi, since 2014, has been working for the development of the Janajati. Many people have played politics by creating differences between tribal and non-tribal communities,” he said.

He said that the inaugurated projects include those related to Health, Education, and ARDD, and the people would benefit greatly.

“Tripura at the national level has achieved many awards for Panchayats. Without developing Panchayats, the development of the country is not possible, as the majority of people live in villages. We have received seven Panchayati Raj awards. Tripura is the only state where, from Assembly to Panchayat, we have introduced the E-office system,” he added.

He also informed the gathering that the government will install 216 high-mast solar lights this year and has allocated a significant budget for the project.

“We have covered 85.12% under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In hilly areas, where water shortage exists, we are implementing innovative ideas. By next year, we will complete 100% of the Jal Jeevan Mission. From 2018, when BJP formed the government, the state’s own revenue tax has increased by almost 236%,” he said.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, MLA Jadab Lal Nath, Secretary Apurba Roy, DM Chandni Chandran, and SP Avinash Rai also attended the event.