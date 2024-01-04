AGARTALA: The central government has sanctioned Rs 81 crore to Tripura for setting up of solar micro grids in the state.

As many as 274 solar micro grids will be set up in remote areas of Tripura to light up over 9000 houses.

The solar micro grids, aimed at power generation through non-conventional sources, will be set up in tribal hamlets of Dhalai, Unakoti and South, West and North Tripura districts.

The amount of Rs 81 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Development of Northeast Region (DoNER), officials informed on Thursday (January 04).

Each solar micro grid will have an installed capacity ranging from 2 KW to 25 KW, depending on the size of population at a particular area.