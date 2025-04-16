Agartala: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against cross-border drug trafficking, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at NC Nagar Border Out Post (BOP) in Tripura’s Sepahijala district intercepted a major consignment of narcotics near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, BSF troops noticed suspicious activity close to the international boundary. When challenged, the smugglers managed to flee, leaving behind the consignment on Indian territory.

Following a meticulous search of the area, BSF personnel recovered 21 packets containing a total of 43,800 Yaba tablets. The seized tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 4.38 crore in the illegal market. Additionally, BSF troops confiscated other contraband items worth Rs 3.68 lakh from various parts of the border in Tripura on the same day.

This operation is part of an ongoing crackdown by the BSF to curb the movement of illegal drugs and other contraband across international borders. Officials noted that the increasing frequency of seizures reflects heightened surveillance and the unwavering commitment of BSF forces to national security.

The team handed over the seized narcotics to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

