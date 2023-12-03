AGARTALA: Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the victory of the BJP in three states that recently went to polls, is a testament to the imminent return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at the Tripura BJP office, Bhattacharya highlighted the continuous string of victories for the BJP since 2014, attributing them to the leadership of PM Modi.

“Today, the same trend continued. We secured victories in large states. In Rajasthan, where we didn’t have a government, we emerged victorious under the leadership of PM Modi and formed the government,” said Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya.

He addedL “With PM Modi at the helm, everything is possible. This is a significant achievement, and today’s results confirm that PM Modi will return in 2024.”

“The Congress is daydreaming, and they need to wake up from their slumber,” the Tripura BJP chief asserted.