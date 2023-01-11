AGARTALA: Ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura, the BJP government in the state has constituted a committee to look into the issue of termination of jobs of 10,323 teachers in the state.

The BJP-led Tripura government has set up a three-member advisory committee, which will provide “recommendation to the state government to resolve the issues related to the teachers dismissed as a fallout of the judgement and order… passed by the Hon’ble High Court of Tripura,” a memorandum from the Tripura secondary education department read.

“The committee will submit its recommendation to the state government on or before 31st March 2023 positively,” the memorandum from the Tripura secondary education department added.

The three-member panel constituted by the Tripura government comprises: AB Pal – Judge (retd) of Tripura high court, Chandra Shekhar – Ld advocate and Prasenjit Biswas – IFS (retd).

Joint director of elementary education – Sajal Debnath, an Officer on special duty, and two UDCs of the Tripura education department have been assigned to extend secretarial support to the committee.

Notably, over 8000 teachers have been sitting in demonstrations seeking an alternative livelihood option for the last two months and two days ago they met Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

It may be mentioned here that the Tripura government formed the committee to look into the issues related to the termination of jobs of 10,323 teachers in the state, just a month before the state goes to assembly elections.

Resolving issues of the 10,323 terminated teachers in Tripura was one of the promises that the BJP had announced in the run up to the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

“Forming a committee a month before the election does not serve the purpose or does not reduce our pain. Had the government really been sympathetic to the victim teachers, they would have taken a step long before,”one of the leaders of the agitating teachers, who did not wished to be identified was quoted as saying by UNI.

The teacher added: “It is clear that BJP wants to win the election with the support of these victim teachers and their families.”