AGARTALA: Around 300 companies of central paramilitary forces will be deployed in Tripura during assembly elections in the state.

Personnel of the central forces will start arriving in Tripura from next week onwards, the election commission informed.

The paramilitary troopers will be deployed in Tripura even though there is “no specific security threat”.

Security will be beefed up across Tripura to ensure free and fair elections.

Initially, 100 companies of CRPF, BSF, ITBP and CISF will be deployed in Tripura.

Later, 200 more companies of central paramilitary forces will arrive in Tripura for election duties.

In the 2018 Tripura assembly elections, 300 companies of central forces were deployed in Tripura.