Agartala: A man was allegedly killed by his wife following a quarrel over a family dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday late at night in Govinda Para of South Sonaichari under the Belonia police station.

According to the incident, Bahu Rai Tripura argued with his wife Bishnu Mala Tripura (32) over a family matter under the influence of alcohol.

Following the argument, the woman attacked her with a sharp weapon as she was “fed up” with the fight. However, her attack resulted in her husband’s death.

Receiving the information Belonia police rushed to the spot to recover the body and detained the wife Bishnu Mala Tripura.

She killed her husband with a sharp weapon; police seized the murder weapon from the spot.

The police said there were injury marks on the face and back of the head. The accused also confessed her crime to the police.

Police registered a case of murder and started further investigation.