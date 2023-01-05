AGARTALA: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, after flagging off Jana Biswas Yatra at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district appealed the people of the state to vote the BJP for a second term in Tripura.

Amit Shah claimed that voting the BJP to power for a second straight term in Tripura is essential so as welfare and developmental works in the state continues without any hindrance.

Addressing a massive rally Amit Shah said the BJP government in Tripura brought transparency in governance.

He said that over the past five years, the BJP government in Tripura worked for all sections of the society, which made a visible change in Tripura.

“The Congress has no existence in the country and communist is an eroded force but they are dreaming to come to power beating the people’s government that runs under Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Amit Shah said.

“The tribals have got back their right to live with dignity under BJP rule. 25-year-old sufferings of 34 lakh Brus ended, peace returned to Tripura after signing of a pact with the banned NLFT, infrastructure and investment have got a new phase,” he added.