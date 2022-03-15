AGARTALA: Seven out of eight Tripura Congress workers, who were arrested on charges of hurling explosive substances towards a BJP rally, were granted conditional bail on Tuesday.

Shahjahan Islam, one of the eight accused persons, who was arrested on February 26 did not get bail because of multiple cases registered against him.

Speaking on the issue, Tripura Congress general secretary – Prasanta Sen Chowdhury said, “After the lower court rejected the bail application, we filed a fresh application in the Court of West Tripura district judge.

“After hearing arguments, the Court granted them conditional bail.”

Their bail was granted in lieu of Rs 2 lakh bail bonds for each person.

“The Court has strictly said that none of the accused persons can travel beyond the borders of West Tripura district,” said Chowdhury.

He termed the Court’s order as a moral victory for the Congress party.

Meanwhile, one of the accused Shahjahan Islam did not get bail as a specific complaint against his was registered with East Agartala Police Station as well.