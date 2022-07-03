AGARTALA: Hundreds of people gathered in Agartala roads in Tripura, as motorcycle borne youths rallied from MBB Airport to bid final adieu to deceased army men, who hailed from Tripura and were killed in the landslide at Noney district of Manipur.

Army men – Sanjay Debnath and Prasanta Kumar Deb – hailed from Sepahijala and West Tripura districts and were posted at the Territorial Army camp situated at Noney district of Manipur.

The mortal remains were brought back to Agartala in Tripura in a special army chopper and later taken to Assam Rifles sector headquarters of Agartala.

After the wreath laying ceremony, the mortal remains were sent to their homes.

Thousands of people turned up during the wreath laying ceremony and extended heartfelt condolences.

Politicians from all major political parties in Tripura expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said: “I pay my respects to Prashanta Deb and Sanjay Debnath, sons of Tripura and post in the Indian Territorial Army who were martyred in the devastating landslide in Manipur.”