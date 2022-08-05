AGARTALA: Over 50 percent of the eligible Bru families have received resettlement in eight selected areas of Tripura as per the quadripartite resettlement pact.

However, the government is yet to receive a list of some 2,500 families from the Bru leaders for resettlement, Principal Secretary Revenue Department Tripura Puneet Agarwal said.

Briefing the media persons at the civil secretariat, Agarwal said, “A total of 6,159 families comprising 37,136 Bru people have been found eligible to get resettlement here in the state as per the quadripartite pact.”

“Accordingly, 12 sites have been identified for carrying out the resettlement process and so far 3,232 families have been already resettled in eight locations out of 12,” he said.

He added, “We are waiting to receive area-wise resettlement data from the Bru leaders for providing settlement to 2,486 families.”

“Pertinent construction works such as clearing jungles, leveling of lands, setting up health sub-centers, installation of solar panels etc are going on in full swing.”

“The selected areas are spread across different parts of the eight districts of the state,” Agarwal further said.